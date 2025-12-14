North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 3,299 Public Storage $PSA

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 111.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 95 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 60.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 209.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $309.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PSA opened at $274.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $322.49. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 39.53%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 124.61%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

