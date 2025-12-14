ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ReposiTrak alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRAK

ReposiTrak Stock Down 2.7%

TRAK opened at $13.42 on Friday. ReposiTrak has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $245.45 million, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.39.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Randall K. Fields sold 2,000 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,250. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $1,340,230. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ReposiTrak

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ReposiTrak by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in ReposiTrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of ReposiTrak by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 198,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReposiTrak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ReposiTrak by 47.2% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReposiTrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReposiTrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.