North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 14,525 iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGIB

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $53.83 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

