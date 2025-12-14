Head-To-Head Survey: Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) vs. IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)

Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Shanghai Industrial and IAC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 0.00 IAC 1 2 11 0 2.71

IAC has a consensus price target of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.87%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than Shanghai Industrial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A IAC -8.27% -4.61% -3.06%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and IAC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Industrial $3.71 billion 0.65 $359.94 million N/A N/A IAC $3.81 billion 0.73 -$539.90 million ($2.73) -14.14

Shanghai Industrial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IAC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of IAC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IAC beats Shanghai Industrial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses. It engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Further, the company involved in the raw materials sourcing business; provision of distribution and supply chain solutions services; and operation and franchise of a network of retail pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holding) Co., Ltd.

About IAC

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

