3,341 Shares in American Express Company $AXP Acquired by Rexford Capital Inc.

Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. American Express accounts for 0.9% of Rexford Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $382.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.34. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The company has a market cap of $263.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,515 shares of company stock worth $20,658,509. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

