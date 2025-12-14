Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

ALGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $38.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 86.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 12,315.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

