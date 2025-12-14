North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 30,561 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 695.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 193,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 169,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,568,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $106.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.57. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.02 and a 52-week high of $107.32.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

