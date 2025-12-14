4,122 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Bought by Rexford Capital Inc.

Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,727,379.45. This represents a 26.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $640,488.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,908.95. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 280,218 shares of company stock worth $62,395,804 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.70.

Read Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $237.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $243.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.