KP Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

KP Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. KP Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,871,246,000 after buying an additional 300,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after acquiring an additional 327,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,885,603,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $359.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $357.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.17.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

