SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLNGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,432,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 4,715,594 shares.The stock last traded at $41.3450 and had previously closed at $41.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $394,233,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,282,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19,159.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,580,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,720,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,900 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

