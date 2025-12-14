National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,630,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 503,143 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.14% of Cisco Systems worth $390,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,451,000 after acquiring an additional 603,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,704 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $34,381.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,698.08. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $138,657.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 176,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,307.74. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,021,910 shares of company stock worth $79,463,804 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $77.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.