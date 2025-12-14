China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 739 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,848.82.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,015.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,121.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,314.90. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.03% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $521,034.09. The trade was a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.