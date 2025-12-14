KP Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

KP Management LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.8% of KP Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. KP Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,991,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 432,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,116,259,000 after buying an additional 196,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $888,910,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,145,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $659,102,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, SVP Dana S. Deasy purchased 554 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE BA opened at $204.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.12. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.