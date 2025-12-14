KP Management LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

KP Management LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. KP Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,804,338,000 after buying an additional 2,217,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,244,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 196.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 13.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,017,000 after buying an additional 1,486,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 73.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,860 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average is $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $144.37. The company has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,013,924. The trade was a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

