RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives $87.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RadNet in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on RadNet from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st.

In other RadNet news, EVP Mark Stolper sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 68,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,406.68. This represents a 33.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mital Patel sold 15,080 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,207,154.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 180,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,046.90. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,488,404 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in RadNet by 346.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 1,086.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in RadNet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $73.94 on Friday. RadNet has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.92 and a beta of 1.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.19 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

