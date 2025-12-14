Morphware 1-Day Volume Hits $151.33 Thousand (XMW)

Morphware (XMW) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. Morphware has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $151.33 thousand worth of Morphware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Morphware has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Morphware token can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Morphware Profile

Morphware was first traded on September 16th, 2024. Morphware’s total supply is 1,232,922,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,150,079 tokens. The official website for Morphware is www.morphware.com. Morphware’s official Twitter account is @morphwareai.

Buying and Selling Morphware

According to CryptoCompare, “Morphware (XMW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morphware has a current supply of 1,232,922,769 with 823,702,984 in circulation. The last known price of Morphware is 0.01761256 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $149,355.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.morphware.com/.”

