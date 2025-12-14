Saros (SAROS) Price Down 22% Over Last Week

Saros (SAROS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Saros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Saros has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Saros has a market cap of $4.04 million and $1.21 million worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90,157.52 or 0.99879385 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,737.79 or 1.00511584 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Saros
Saros was first traded on January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,574,997,048 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,689,479,189 tokens. Saros’ official message board is blog.saros.xyz. Saros’ official website is www.saros.xyz. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz.
Buying and Selling Saros
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saros directly using U.S. dollars.
