Saros (SAROS) Price Down 22% Over Last Week

Saros (SAROS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Saros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Saros has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Saros has a market cap of $4.04 million and $1.21 million worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90,157.52 or 0.99879385 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,737.79 or 1.00511584 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saros

Saros was first traded on January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,574,997,048 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,689,479,189 tokens. Saros’ official message board is blog.saros.xyz. Saros’ official website is www.saros.xyz. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz.

Buying and Selling Saros

According to CryptoCompare, “Saros (SAROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Saros has a current supply of 2,574,997,052 with 1,689,480,760 in circulation. The last known price of Saros is 0.00228075 USD and is down -7.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,123,346.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saros.xyz/.”

