Marcus & Millichap (MMI) and The Competition Financial Analysis

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “REAL ESTATE DEV” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Marcus & Millichap to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Marcus & Millichap pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marcus & Millichap pays out -312.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 33.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $696.06 million -$12.36 million -173.86 Marcus & Millichap Competitors $1.49 billion -$82.46 million 1.75

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marcus & Millichap’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Marcus & Millichap. Marcus & Millichap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap’s peers have a beta of -6.34, indicating that their average stock price is 734% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap -0.89% -0.58% -0.43% Marcus & Millichap Competitors -14.21% -44.10% -1.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marcus & Millichap and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 2 2 0 0 1.50 Marcus & Millichap Competitors 189 667 296 11 2.11

Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.25%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies have a potential upside of 15.97%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marcus & Millichap has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

