STBL Price Down 4.5% This Week (STBL)

STBL (STBL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, STBL has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One STBL token can now be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. STBL has a total market cap of $27.52 million and $5.50 million worth of STBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STBL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,157.52 or 0.99879385 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,737.79 or 1.00511584 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About STBL

STBL’s launch date was September 12th, 2025. STBL’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. STBL’s official Twitter account is @stbl_official. The official website for STBL is www.stbl.com.

Buying and Selling STBL

According to CryptoCompare, “STBL (STBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. STBL has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of STBL is 0.05532957 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $4,870,950.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.stbl.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STBL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.