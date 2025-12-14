APF coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $67.91 Thousand (APFC)

APF coin (APFC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, APF coin has traded up 60.2% against the dollar. APF coin has a total market cap of $9.07 million and $67.91 thousand worth of APF coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APF coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0982 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,157.52 or 0.99879385 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,737.79 or 1.00511584 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About APF coin

APF coin’s launch date was April 13th, 2022. APF coin’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,357,380 tokens. The Reddit community for APF coin is https://reddit.com/r/apf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for APF coin is verdanteurope.com/en. APF coin’s official Twitter account is @apf_digital. The official message board for APF coin is verdanteurope.com/en/contact.

Buying and Selling APF coin

According to CryptoCompare, “APF Coin (APFC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. APF Coin has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,573,931 in circulation. The last known price of APF Coin is 0.09999484 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $72,652.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verdanteurope.com/en/.”

