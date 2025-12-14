Nexusmind Price Tops $4.76 on Exchanges (NMD)

Nexusmind (NMD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Nexusmind token can now be bought for about $4.76 or 0.00005328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexusmind has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Nexusmind has a total market cap of $48.79 million and approximately $157.93 worth of Nexusmind was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nexusmind alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90,157.52 or 0.99879385 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,737.79 or 1.00511584 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nexusmind Token Profile

Nexusmind’s launch date was September 7th, 2023. Nexusmind’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,257,502 tokens. Nexusmind’s official Twitter account is @mynexusmind. The official website for Nexusmind is nexusmind.io/index. Nexusmind’s official message board is medium.com/@mynexusmind.

Nexusmind Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexusmind (NMD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nexusmind has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nexusmind is 4.79537086 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmind.io/index.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexusmind directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexusmind should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexusmind using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexusmind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexusmind and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.