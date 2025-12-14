NEXPACE (NXPC) Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges

NEXPACE (NXPC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, NEXPACE has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXPACE has a market capitalization of $110.72 million and $7.72 million worth of NEXPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXPACE token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXPACE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,157.52 or 0.99879385 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,737.79 or 1.00511584 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NEXPACE Profile

NEXPACE’s launch date was May 15th, 2025. NEXPACE’s total supply is 996,159,583 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,691,736 tokens. The official website for NEXPACE is msu.io. NEXPACE’s official Twitter account is @maplestoryu. The official message board for NEXPACE is medium.com/@maplestoryu.

Buying and Selling NEXPACE

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXPACE (NXPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXPACE has a current supply of 996,159,582.60978126 with 226,691,735.60978126 in circulation. The last known price of NEXPACE is 0.49034319 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $7,933,843.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msu.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.