Financial Survey: John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) & Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) and John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oak Ridge Financial Services and John Marshall Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 John Marshall Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

John Marshall Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.13%. Given John Marshall Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe John Marshall Bancorp is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 16.38% N/A N/A John Marshall Bancorp 17.62% 7.93% 0.88%

Dividends

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and John Marshall Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. John Marshall Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. John Marshall Bancorp pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and John Marshall Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $41.04 million 1.95 $5.67 million $2.63 11.10 John Marshall Bancorp $112.40 million 2.62 $17.12 million $1.41 14.70

John Marshall Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Marshall Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Marshall Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

John Marshall Bancorp beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About John Marshall Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.