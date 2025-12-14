Wiki Cat (WKC) Trading 13.2% Lower This Week

Wiki Cat (WKC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Wiki Cat token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wiki Cat has a market cap of $32.55 million and approximately $360.81 thousand worth of Wiki Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wiki Cat has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wiki Cat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90,157.52 or 0.99879385 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,737.79 or 1.00511584 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wiki Cat Token Profile

Wiki Cat’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Wiki Cat’s total supply is 853,278,579,305,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Wiki Cat is https://reddit.com/r/wikicatc0in. Wiki Cat’s official website is wikicatcoin.com. The official message board for Wiki Cat is medium.com/@wikicatcoin. Wiki Cat’s official Twitter account is @wikicatcoin.

Buying and Selling Wiki Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Wiki Cat (WKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wiki Cat has a current supply of 853,278,579,305,012.04682991 with 545,841,869,902,118 in circulation. The last known price of Wiki Cat is 0.00000006 USD and is up 5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $356,704.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wikicatcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wiki Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wiki Cat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wiki Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wiki Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wiki Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.