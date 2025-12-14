Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 132,892 Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,170,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $58,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 190.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $653.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Argus upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.25.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $601.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.16. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $611.90.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.53. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

