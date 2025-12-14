Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Leede Financial raised shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.38. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 59,683 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 593.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 402.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.