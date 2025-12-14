Ranger Investment Management L.P. Buys 23,715 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. $BFST

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.16% of Business First Bancshares worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFST. CWM LLC increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 160.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 389.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

BFST stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $820.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 15.94%.The company had revenue of $80.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Business First Bancshares announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Business First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Business First Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Business First Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $38,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 265,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,075.85. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Robertson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $36,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 67,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,522.35. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.