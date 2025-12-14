Ranger Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 187.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Wingstop worth $20,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 134.2% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 4,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 623.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.81.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $235.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.08. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $204.00 and a one year high of $388.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $69,931.93. Following the sale, the director owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,421.51. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

