Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.20% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $182.85.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $468.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 333 shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $53,613.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,874. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

