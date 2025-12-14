Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 6,235 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $18,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,567,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $169.39 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $197.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.62 and a 200 day moving average of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $623.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.79 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.90%.The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

