Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,054 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $12,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,365,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,541,000 after purchasing an additional 597,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,531,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,895,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,003,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,005,000 after purchasing an additional 825,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,307,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,454,000 after buying an additional 132,564 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGY opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $324.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.52 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $29.00 price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

