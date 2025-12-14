JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1,207.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 3.0% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPST stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.01.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

