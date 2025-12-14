Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 48,020 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. $BLFS

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,020 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.60% of BioLife Solutions worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 243.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $153,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLFS opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.38 and a beta of 1.93. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 37,795 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,031,803.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 489,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,945.40. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $21,412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,957,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,077,060.75. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 932,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

