Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,890 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. LWM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. LWM Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,330,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $306.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.81 and its 200-day moving average is $290.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $312.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

