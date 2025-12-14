Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 20,637 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1,428.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in W.R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 691.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.01%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.85.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

