Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,323,939 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 527,307 shares.The stock last traded at $56.1310 and had previously closed at $58.43.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $656.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.
About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
