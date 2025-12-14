Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,323,939 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 527,307 shares.The stock last traded at $56.1310 and had previously closed at $58.43.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $656.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 112.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

