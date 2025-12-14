Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,323,939 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 527,307 shares.The stock last traded at $56.1310 and had previously closed at $58.43.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $656.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 112.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

