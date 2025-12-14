Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $2.81 Million in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 13,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $265,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,920. This trade represents a 86.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.48 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 45.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.