Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $26.41 on Friday. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Announces Dividend

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

