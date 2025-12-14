Canfor (TSE:CFP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.05 and last traded at C$11.05, with a volume of 41711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.00.

Get Canfor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFP

Canfor Stock Down 2.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canfor Co. will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.