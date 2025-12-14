CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Stock Price Down 11.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report) fell 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 253,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 73,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

CHAR Technologies Trading Down 4.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,068.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -0.83.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

