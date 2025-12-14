Energy Transfer LP $ET Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 144.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 38,205,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,240,000 after buying an additional 951,656 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.0% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 23,120,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,401 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 9.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,353,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,391 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 16,158,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,959,000 after acquiring an additional 502,240 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 14,626,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,898,000 after acquiring an additional 875,634 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.9%

ET stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $16,950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 104,577,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,593,760.85. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

