Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 43,876 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,876 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up 1.7% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $24,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,080,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,316,000 after purchasing an additional 778,079 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 157.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,248,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,617,000 after buying an additional 763,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,948,000 after buying an additional 737,008 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $79.54 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $129.08.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 5.93%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $1,488,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,965.60. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $94,178.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,688.50. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

