Marex Group plc Invests $5.42 Million in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Markel Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,025.00.

NYSE MKL opened at $2,165.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,621.89 and a 1-year high of $2,169.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,999.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,971.88. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total transaction of $155,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,103.80. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 61,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,565,800. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245 shares of company stock worth $512,471. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

