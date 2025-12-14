Marex Group plc Acquires New Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,890 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 50.5% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.79. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $305,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,167,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,309.27. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $144,702.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 730,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,306. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,119. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

