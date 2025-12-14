HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,191 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for 2.1% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.33% of HealthEquity worth $29,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 222.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 66.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company had revenue of $322.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-3.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on HealthEquity from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,892,084.24. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,707 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

