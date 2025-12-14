LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular comprises approximately 3.0% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.27% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $42,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 612,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,829,000 after purchasing an additional 211,280 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 535.2% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 119.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 115,141 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 60,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $105.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.530 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

LMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

