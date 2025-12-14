117,215 Shares in International Seaways Inc. $INSW Purchased by Marex Group plc

Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000. Marex Group plc owned approximately 0.24% of International Seaways at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSW. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 250.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 550.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 17.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 80,591 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 65,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Performance

International Seaways stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. International Seaways Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $55.18.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter. International Seaways had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, analysts expect that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 184,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,538.22. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,051.20. This trade represents a 28.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

