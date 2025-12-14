Marex Group plc Purchases Shares of 150,321 Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 69.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.93%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TECK. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Natl Bk Canada downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

