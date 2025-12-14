Marex Group plc Purchases Shares of 24,981 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. This represents a 19.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $456,490.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,176.62. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 11.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cfra set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

