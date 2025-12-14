Carmen Riley Purchases 100,000 Shares of Paragon Care (ASX:PGC) Stock

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Riley acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.24 per share, with a total value of A$23,600.00.

Paragon Care Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $910.42 million, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Paragon Care alerts:

About Paragon Care

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Paragon Care provides end to end healthcare solutions including equipment and service solutions for acute, aged and primary care.

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.